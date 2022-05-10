How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in the league.

The Mariners have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (118 total runs).

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored 122 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

France has sent home a team-best 22 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in the majors, France is 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has a club-high .340 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 41st in home runs and 112th in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-best six home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper is batting .241 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 14th in homers and 14th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.

Among all major league batters, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 31st in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .293/.360/.475 this season for the Phillies.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .312. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away 5/15/2022 Mets - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Home 5/4/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 5/5/2022 Mets L 8-7 Home 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners - Away 5/10/2022 Mariners - Away 5/11/2022 Mariners - Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away

