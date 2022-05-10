How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (118 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 122 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France has sent home a team-best 22 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, France is 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has a club-high .340 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 41st in home runs and 112th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-best six home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper is batting .241 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 14th in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.
  • Among all major league batters, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .293/.360/.475 this season for the Phillies.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .312. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Mariners and Phillies Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Astros

L 7-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

L 8-7

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

