How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 9:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (118 total runs).
- The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 122 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- France has sent home a team-best 22 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in the majors, France is 28th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has a club-high .340 batting average.
- Of all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 41st in home runs and 112th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-best six home runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper is batting .241 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 14th in homers and 14th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 16 runs.
- Among all major league batters, Schwarber ranks sixth in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .293/.360/.475 this season for the Phillies.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .312. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
Mariners and Phillies Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
L 8-7
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
