How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Matt Wisler is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.244).

The Rays have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (71 total runs).

The Rays' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 77 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco paces the Rays in home runs (three), runs batted in (10) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .349.

Franco is 25th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Ji-Man Choi has been productive as he paces his team with 10 RBI.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with three long balls.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 19 and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.

France ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Crawford is batting .352 with an OBP of .471 and a slugging percentage of .574 this season.

Crawford is 56th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 55th in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.

Adam Frazier has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Cubs W 8-2 Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mariners - Home 4/27/2022 Mariners - Home 4/28/2022 Mariners - Home 4/29/2022 Twins - Home 4/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/1/2022 Twins - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away

