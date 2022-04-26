How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wisler is set to start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Rays have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (71 total runs).
  • The Rays' .318 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 77 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco paces the Rays in home runs (three), runs batted in (10) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .349.
  • Franco is 25th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Ji-Man Choi has been productive as he paces his team with 10 RBI.
  • Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with three long balls.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 19 and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.
  • France ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Crawford is batting .352 with an OBP of .471 and a slugging percentage of .574 this season.
  • Crawford is 56th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 55th in RBI.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.
  • Adam Frazier has 16 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

W 8-2

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

Estudiantes vs. Bragantino FC Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown26 minutes ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Deadliest Catch: On Deck Season 9 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy