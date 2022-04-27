Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays rank ninth in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Rays rank 13th in runs scored with 75, 4.4 per game.
- The Rays' .320 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 85 total runs this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Franco leads the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.
- Franco ranks 11th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ji-Man Choi is batting .357 to lead the lineup.
- Choi ranks 60th in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this year.
- Brandon Lowe is hitting .206 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.
- Yandy Diaz is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .368 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks first.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .466. He's slugging .559 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 60th in homers and 67th in RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.377/.525.
- Adam Frazier has 17 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Cubs
W 8-2
Away
4/22/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Red Sox
W 5-2
Home
4/26/2022
Mariners
L 8-4
Home
4/27/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/29/2022
Twins
-
Home
4/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/1/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/2/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
