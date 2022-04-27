Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) is congratulated by first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) after hitting a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays rank ninth in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 13th in runs scored with 75, 4.4 per game.
  • The Rays' .320 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Mariners are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 85 total runs this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco leads the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.
  • Franco ranks 11th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ji-Man Choi is batting .357 to lead the lineup.
  • Choi ranks 60th in home runs and 33rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .206 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .368 is also best on his team.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks first.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .466. He's slugging .559 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 60th in homers and 67th in RBI.
  • Eugenio Suarez has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.377/.525.
  • Adam Frazier has 17 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

W 8-2

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

L 8-4

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away



How To Watch

April
27
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


