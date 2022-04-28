How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take on the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays rank eighth in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Rays are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (78 total).
- The Rays' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 87.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Franco paces the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has put up a team-high batting average of .319.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Franco's home runs place him 13th, and his RBI tally ranks him 18th.
- Ji-Man Choi has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .357.
- Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .271.
- Brandon Lowe is batting .194 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .366 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, France is sixth in homers and second in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .455. He's slugging .587 on the year.
- Crawford ranks 32nd in home runs and 60th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Adam Frazier has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.317/.338.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .492 on the year.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Red Sox
W 5-2
Home
4/26/2022
Mariners
L 8-4
Home
4/27/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
4/28/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/29/2022
Twins
-
Home
4/30/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/1/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/2/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/3/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)