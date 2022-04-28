How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take on the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays rank eighth in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Rays are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (78 total).
  • The Rays' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 87.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco paces the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has put up a team-high batting average of .319.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Franco's home runs place him 13th, and his RBI tally ranks him 18th.
  • Ji-Man Choi has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .357.
  • Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .271.
  • Brandon Lowe is batting .194 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .366 is also best on his team.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, France is sixth in homers and second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .455. He's slugging .587 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 32nd in home runs and 60th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Adam Frazier has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.317/.338.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .492 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

L 8-4

Home

4/27/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

-

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Hockey

Sweden vs. Germany Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

UCLA vs. Stanford Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown50 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) and Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrate the win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a single to drive in 2 runs in the eighth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy