How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take on the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays rank eighth in the league with a .245 batting average.

The Rays are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (78 total).

The Rays' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 87.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Franco paces the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has put up a team-high batting average of .319.

Including all hitters in MLB, Franco's home runs place him 13th, and his RBI tally ranks him 18th.

Ji-Man Choi has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .357.

Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .271.

Brandon Lowe is batting .194 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in home runs with five, runs batted in with 21 and his batting average of .366 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in the big leagues, France is sixth in homers and second in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .455. He's slugging .587 on the year.

Crawford ranks 32nd in home runs and 60th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Adam Frazier has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.317/.338.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .492 on the year.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 4/26/2022 Mariners L 8-4 Home 4/27/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/28/2022 Mariners - Home 4/29/2022 Twins - Home 4/30/2022 Twins - Home 5/1/2022 Twins - Home 5/2/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals W 13-7 Home 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away

