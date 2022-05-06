How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners take the field at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays are fifth in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Rays have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (109 total runs).

The Rays' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 104 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 14.

Franco is 32nd in homers and 34th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Diaz is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Diaz ranks 98th in home runs and 195th in RBI so far this season.

Manuel Margot paces the Rays with a team-best batting average of .306.

Brandon Lowe has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .194.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.

France's home run total places him 20th in the majors, and he ranks third in RBI.

J.P. Crawford's batting average of .364 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Crawford is 32nd in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Adam Frazier has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .202 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins W 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.