How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners take the field at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays are fifth in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- The Rays have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (109 total runs).
- The Rays' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
- The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 104 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 14.
- Franco is 32nd in homers and 34th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Diaz is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Diaz ranks 98th in home runs and 195th in RBI so far this season.
- Manuel Margot paces the Rays with a team-best batting average of .306.
- Brandon Lowe has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .194.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
- France's home run total places him 20th in the majors, and he ranks third in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford's batting average of .364 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- Crawford is 32nd in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .202 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Twins
L 9-1
Home
5/1/2022
Twins
L 9-3
Home
5/2/2022
Athletics
W 6-1
Away
5/3/2022
Athletics
W 10-7
Away
5/4/2022
Athletics
W 3-0
Away
5/5/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
W 7-3
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
