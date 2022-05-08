How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and J.P. Crawford among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rays' .247 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Rays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (121 total).

The Rays' .317 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 114.

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Franco leads the Rays with four long balls and runs batted in, driving in 15.

Of all hitters in baseball, Franco is 35th in home runs and 30th in RBI.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Diaz ranks 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Manuel Margot paces the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has a team-best batting average of .312.

Brandon Lowe is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.

In all of baseball, France ranks 24th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Crawford's batting average of .347 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez's six home runs lead all Seattle hitters, and he's slugging .490.

Adam Frazier is batting .243 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Astros L 3-0 Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays - Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away

Regional restrictions apply.