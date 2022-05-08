How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and J.P. Crawford among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .247 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (121 total).
  • The Rays' .317 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 114.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco leads the Rays with four long balls and runs batted in, driving in 15.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Franco is 35th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Diaz ranks 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Manuel Margot paces the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Brandon Lowe is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.
  • In all of baseball, France ranks 24th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Crawford's batting average of .347 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI.
  • Eugenio Suarez's six home runs lead all Seattle hitters, and he's slugging .490.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .243 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Rays and Mariners Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

L 7-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

71PUYVZ9nkL._SX600_
entertainment

Deadly Affairs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
imago0022058048h
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Bag Brawl

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy