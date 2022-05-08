How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and J.P. Crawford among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rays' .247 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
- The Rays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (121 total).
- The Rays' .317 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners rank 17th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 114.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Franco leads the Rays with four long balls and runs batted in, driving in 15.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Franco is 35th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Yandy Diaz is hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Diaz ranks 106th in homers and 172nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Manuel Margot paces the Rays in runs batted in (15) and has a team-best batting average of .312.
- Brandon Lowe is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 21 and has a batting average of .327.
- In all of baseball, France ranks 24th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Crawford's batting average of .347 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 35th in home runs and 104th in RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez's six home runs lead all Seattle hitters, and he's slugging .490.
- Adam Frazier is batting .243 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.
Rays and Mariners Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Athletics
W 6-1
Away
5/3/2022
Athletics
W 10-7
Away
5/4/2022
Athletics
W 3-0
Away
5/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
L 7-2
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
L 8-7
Home
5/7/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
