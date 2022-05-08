How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and Wander Franco are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, who meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).
  • The Mariners have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (116 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 129 total runs this season.
  • The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .320.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France has a team-leading 21 runs batted in.
  • France is 25th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford has a club-high .340 batting average.
  • Crawford ranks 39th in homers and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .255 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with six long balls.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .312. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.
  • Franco is 39th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Manuel Margot leads Tampa Bay in batting average (.312) and runs batted in (19) this season.
  • Margot ranks 112th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 13th in RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Brandon Lowe's five home runs are most among Tampa Bay batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .408.

Mariners and Rays Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

L 7-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

L 8-7

Home

5/7/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

5/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

W 8-2

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

