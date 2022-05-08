How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Abraham Toro (facing camera) hugs first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and Wander Franco are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, who meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

The Mariners have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (116 total runs).

The Mariners are 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 129 total runs this season.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .320.

Mariners Impact Players

France has a team-leading 21 runs batted in.

France is 25th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

J.P. Crawford has a club-high .340 batting average.

Crawford ranks 39th in homers and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is hitting .255 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with six long balls.

Rays Impact Players

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a batting average of .312. He's also hit four home runs with 15 RBI.

Franco is 39th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Manuel Margot leads Tampa Bay in batting average (.312) and runs batted in (19) this season.

Margot ranks 112th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 13th in RBI.

Yandy Diaz has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .420 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Brandon Lowe's five home runs are most among Tampa Bay batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .408.

Mariners and Rays Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Astros L 4-0 Away 5/4/2022 Astros L 7-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 5/6/2022 Rays L 8-7 Home 5/7/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 5/8/2022 Rays - Home 5/9/2022 Phillies - Home 5/10/2022 Phillies - Home 5/11/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Mets - Away 5/14/2022 Mets - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 5/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners W 8-2 Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away 5/10/2022 Angels - Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/14/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.