How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners will play Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (39 total runs).
- The Mariners rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .226 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 39 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has a team-leading nine runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in the majors, France's home runs place him 22nd, and his RBI tally puts him ninth.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .370 to lead the lineup.
- Of all MLB batters, Crawford ranks 179th in home runs and 249th in RBI.
- Frazier has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .282.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
Rangers Impact Players
- Brad Miller leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.
- In all of the major leagues, Miller ranks 22nd in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- Lowe is a key run producer for Texas with a .367 average and five RBI.
- Lowe ranks 179th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Mitch Garver has five hits this season and a slash line of .238/.414/.381.
- Charlie Culberson has four hits and an OBP of .545 to go with a slugging percentage of .556 this season.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Home
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
L 9-6
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
