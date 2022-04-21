How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Dane Dunning will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Adam Frazier and company.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in the league.

The Mariners are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total).

The Mariners are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 19th in the league with 41 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with nine runs batted in.

Among all MLB hitters, France ranks 40th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is batting .355 to lead the lineup.

Crawford is 188th in homers and 266th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with three long balls.

Frazier is hitting .279 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

Brad Miller leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.

Among all hitters in MLB, Miller's home run total is 28th and his RBI tally is 72nd.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.353) and runs batted in (five) this season.

Among all major league hitters, Lowe ranks 188th in homers and 72nd in RBI.

Mitch Garver has five hits this season and a slash line of .200/.364/.320.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .147.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers - Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Angels - Home 4/15/2022 Angels L 9-6 Home 4/16/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners - Away 4/21/2022 Mariners - Away 4/22/2022 Athletics - Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home

