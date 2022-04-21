How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Dane Dunning will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Adam Frazier and company.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mariners are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total).
  • The Mariners are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers rank 19th in the league with 41 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with nine runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, France ranks 40th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .355 to lead the lineup.
  • Crawford is 188th in homers and 266th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with three long balls.
  • Frazier is hitting .279 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Brad Miller leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Miller's home run total is 28th and his RBI tally is 72nd.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.353) and runs batted in (five) this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lowe ranks 188th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Mitch Garver has five hits this season and a slash line of .200/.364/.320.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .147.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/15/2022

Angels

L 9-6

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
