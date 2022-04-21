How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. Dane Dunning will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Adam Frazier and company.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mariners are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total).
- The Mariners are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers rank 19th in the league with 41 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with nine runs batted in.
- Among all MLB hitters, France ranks 40th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .355 to lead the lineup.
- Crawford is 188th in homers and 266th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with three long balls.
- Frazier is hitting .279 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
Rangers Impact Players
- Brad Miller leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with five.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Miller's home run total is 28th and his RBI tally is 72nd.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.353) and runs batted in (five) this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Lowe ranks 188th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
- Mitch Garver has five hits this season and a slash line of .200/.364/.320.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs (two) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .147.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/15/2022
Angels
L 9-6
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
