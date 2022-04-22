How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Marco Gonzales will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 14th in runs scored with 49, 4.5 per game.

The Mariners' .333 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .224 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 20th in the league with 43 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.

France's home runs rank him 31st in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Frazier is 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-high batting average of .324.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three long balls.

Rangers Impact Players

Brad Miller leads Texas with two home runs this season. He's batting .238 with five RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Miller is 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.

Garcia is 31st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 57th in RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.

Corey Seager has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .316 on the year.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Astros W 11-1 Home 4/16/2022 Astros L 4-0 Home 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home 4/22/2022 Royals - Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Angels L 9-6 Home 4/16/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners - Away 4/22/2022 Athletics - Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home

