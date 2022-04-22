How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Marco Gonzales will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 14th in runs scored with 49, 4.5 per game.
- The Mariners' .333 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers' .224 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Rangers rank 20th in the league with 43 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.
- France's home runs rank him 31st in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Frazier is 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.
- J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-high batting average of .324.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three long balls.
Rangers Impact Players
- Brad Miller leads Texas with two home runs this season. He's batting .238 with five RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Miller is 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.
- Garcia is 31st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 57th in RBI.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.
- Corey Seager has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .316 on the year.
Mariners and Rangers Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Astros
W 11-1
Home
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Angels
L 9-6
Home
4/16/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/17/2022
Angels
L 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Away
4/20/2022
Mariners
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
-
Home
