How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Marco Gonzales will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners rank 14th in runs scored with 49, 4.5 per game.
  • The Mariners' .333 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Rangers' .224 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 20th in the league with 43 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has driven in the most runs for the Mariners with 10 runs batted in.
  • France's home runs rank him 31st in MLB, and he is ninth in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Frazier is 195th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-high batting average of .324.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading three long balls.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Brad Miller leads Texas with two home runs this season. He's batting .238 with five RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Miller is 31st in home runs and 78th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is batting .162 this season with a team-high two home runs and six RBI.
  • Garcia is 31st among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 57th in RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .368 batting average.
  • Corey Seager has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .316 on the year.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Astros

W 11-1

Home

4/16/2022

Astros

L 4-0

Home

4/17/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Angels

L 9-6

Home

4/16/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/17/2022

Angels

L 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

