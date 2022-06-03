How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his home run with shortstop Corey Seager (right) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers rank 21st in the league with a .232 batting average.

The Rangers have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (215 total runs).

The Rangers' .295 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Mariners' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 210 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has a team-high 11 home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Seager's home runs place him 12th, and his RBI tally ranks him 67th.

Adolis Garcia has racked up 32 runs batted in to pace his team.

Among all MLB hitters, Garcia is 38th in homers and 14th in RBI.

Semien is hitting .194 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Jonah Heim has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .254.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.347) and runs batted in (36) this season while also slugging seven homers.

France's home run total puts him 49th in the majors, and he is ninth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .388. He's slugging .448 on the year.

Overall, Crawford is 90th in home runs and 193rd in RBI this year.

Adam Frazier is slashing .249/.312/.343 this season for the Mariners.

Rodriguez has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Athletics L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Rays W 9-5 Home 5/31/2022 Rays W 3-0 Home 6/1/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Rays L 3-1 Home 6/3/2022 Mariners - Home 6/4/2022 Mariners - Home 6/5/2022 Mariners - Home 6/6/2022 Guardians - Away 6/7/2022 Guardians - Away 6/8/2022 Guardians - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away

