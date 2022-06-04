Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France hit the field at Globe Life Field against Kole Calhoun and the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers are 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- The Rangers have the No. 15 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (218 total runs).
- The Rangers' .294 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Mariners' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 214 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .319.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has swatted a team-high 11 long balls.
- Seager is 17th in homers and 58th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Adolis Garcia has been productive as he leads his team with 32 RBI.
- Garcia ranks 39th in home runs in MLB and 17th in RBI.
- Calhoun is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .190 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in batting average (.341) and runs batted in (36) this season while also slugging seven homers.
- Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 49th and his RBI tally is 10th.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .390. He's slugging .451 on the year.
- Crawford is currently 96th in home runs and 200th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Adam Frazier is slashing .244/.307/.337 this season for the Mariners.
- Eugenio Suarez is slugging .444 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 28 runs.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Rays
W 9-5
Home
5/31/2022
Rays
W 3-0
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
L 3-1
Home
6/3/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
6/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
