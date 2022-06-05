How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (left) celebrates with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) after the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby gets the nod on the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the final of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

The Rangers rank 19th in runs scored with 221, 4.3 per game.

The Rangers are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .292.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 11 long balls.

Seager ranks 19th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Adolis Garcia has collected 35 runs batted in to lead his team.

Among all major league hitters, Garcia ranks 33rd in homers and 14th in RBI.

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .191.

Kole Calhoun has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .335 with 36 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 51st and his RBI tally is 11th.

J.P. Crawford has 52 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Overall, Crawford is 101st in homers and 207th in RBI this season.

Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.301/.330 this season for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez has 53 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Rays W 3-0 Home 6/1/2022 Rays L 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Rays L 3-1 Home 6/3/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/4/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 6/5/2022 Mariners - Home 6/6/2022 Guardians - Away 6/7/2022 Guardians - Away 6/8/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 White Sox - Away 6/11/2022 White Sox - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away 6/8/2022 Astros - Away 6/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/11/2022 Red Sox - Home

