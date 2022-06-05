How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
George Kirby gets the nod on the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the final of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- The Rangers rank 19th in runs scored with 221, 4.3 per game.
- The Rangers are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .292.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.1 per game).
- The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 11 long balls.
- Seager ranks 19th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 35 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Among all major league hitters, Garcia ranks 33rd in homers and 14th in RBI.
- Semien has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .191.
- Kole Calhoun has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .335 with 36 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total ranks 51st and his RBI tally is 11th.
- J.P. Crawford has 52 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Overall, Crawford is 101st in homers and 207th in RBI this season.
- Adam Frazier is slashing .239/.301/.330 this season for the Mariners.
- Julio Rodriguez has 53 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Rays
W 3-0
Home
6/1/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Rays
L 3-1
Home
6/3/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Home
6/4/2022
Mariners
W 3-2
Home
6/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/6/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/7/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/8/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/10/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/11/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/8/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
