How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays will send a hot-hitting Santiago Espinal to the plate against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Blue Jays are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (130 total).
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored 139 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-leading seven home runs and has driven in 20 runs.
- In all of baseball, Guerrero is 19th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
- George Springer's seven home runs are a team-high total.
- Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Espinal has accumulated a team-best batting average of .282.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .331 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 44th and his RBI tally is ninth.
- J.P. Crawford has 38 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Crawford ranks 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- Jesse Winker is batting .224 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Yankees
L 6-5
Away
5/11/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Rays
L 5-2
Away
5/14/2022
Rays
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/18/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/22/2022
Reds
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)