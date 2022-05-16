How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays will send a hot-hitting Santiago Espinal to the plate against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Blue Jays are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (130 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored 139 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-leading seven home runs and has driven in 20 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Guerrero is 19th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
  • George Springer's seven home runs are a team-high total.
  • Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Espinal has accumulated a team-best batting average of .282.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .331 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 44th and his RBI tally is ninth.
  • J.P. Crawford has 38 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Crawford ranks 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .224 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Away

5/11/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
