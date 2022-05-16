How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays will send a hot-hitting Santiago Espinal to the plate against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Blue Jays are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (130 total).

The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 139 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-leading seven home runs and has driven in 20 runs.

In all of baseball, Guerrero is 19th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.

George Springer's seven home runs are a team-high total.

Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI among major league batters this year.

Espinal has accumulated a team-best batting average of .282.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .331 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 44th and his RBI tally is ninth.

J.P. Crawford has 38 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Crawford ranks 62nd in homers and 147th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Jesse Winker is batting .224 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Away 5/11/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Rays L 5-2 Away 5/14/2022 Rays W 5-1 Away 5/15/2022 Rays L 3-0 Away 5/16/2022 Mariners - Home 5/17/2022 Mariners - Home 5/18/2022 Mariners - Home 5/20/2022 Reds - Home 5/21/2022 Reds - Home 5/22/2022 Reds - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/15/2022 Mets W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.