How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run off a single hit by center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) (not pictured) during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .235 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (136 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 141 (3.9 per game).
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and 20 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .281.
  • Including all major league hitters, Guerrero is 36th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • George Springer has racked up a team-best seven home runs.
  • Springer ranks 19th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Santiago Espinal has accumulated a team-high batting average of .281.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .324, which is also best on the team.
  • France is 46th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Frazier is batting .270 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Overall, Frazier is 234th in home runs and 105th in RBI this season.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .311/.394/.484 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has 29 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .326 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

W 6-2

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
