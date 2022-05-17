How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .235 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (136 total runs).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.
- The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 141 (3.9 per game).
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and 20 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .281.
- Including all major league hitters, Guerrero is 36th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- George Springer has racked up a team-best seven home runs.
- Springer ranks 19th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Santiago Espinal has accumulated a team-high batting average of .281.
- Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .324, which is also best on the team.
- France is 46th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Frazier is batting .270 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- Overall, Frazier is 234th in home runs and 105th in RBI this season.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .311/.394/.484 this season for the Mariners.
- Jesse Winker has 29 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .326 this season.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Rays
L 5-2
Away
5/14/2022
Rays
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Mariners
W 6-2
Home
5/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/18/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/22/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-2
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
