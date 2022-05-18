Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays versus Seattle Mariners game on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Santiago Espinal and Ty France.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays rank 15th in the league with a .235 batting average.
- The Blue Jays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (139 total).
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with seven homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .282.
- In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks 22nd in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- George Springer's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in.
- Springer is 22nd in homers and 30th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Espinal leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .282 batting average.
- Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France is batting .315 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, France is 48th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Adam Frazier has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .362 on the year.
- Frazier is 242nd in homers and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .302/.384/.468 this season for the Mariners.
- Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .323 this season.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Rays
L 5-2
Away
5/14/2022
Rays
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Mariners
W 6-2
Home
5/17/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/22/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
L 6-2
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)