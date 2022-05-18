Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays versus Seattle Mariners game on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Santiago Espinal and Ty France.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank 15th in the league with a .235 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (139 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.
  • The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with seven homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .282.
  • In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks 22nd in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • George Springer's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in.
  • Springer is 22nd in homers and 30th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Espinal leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .282 batting average.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France is batting .315 with 25 RBI, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, France is 48th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .362 on the year.
  • Frazier is 242nd in homers and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .302/.384/.468 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .323 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

W 6-2

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

