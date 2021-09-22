September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Mariners were able to overcome Oakland's great pitching to gain ground in the AL Wild Card. The A's are two games back and the Mariners are three games back for the second AL Wild Card spot.
Author:

The AL Wild Card race just got that much more interesting as the Seattle Mariners fended off the Oakland Athletics in their opener. Kyle Seager had three hits with as many RBIs. Left-hander Tyler Anderson allowed one run in seven innings and struck out seven batters. 

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Mariners vs. Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday's game gave the Mariners a huge boost in the Wild Card race. The Athletics are now two games back of the Blue Jays in the second spot while the M's are three games back. It helps both Oakland and Seattle that Toronto lost, but the Yankees won to get within half a game of the second spot.

Oakland is starting Paul Blackburn in Game 2. He's tossed just 27.1 innings this year and has a 4.94 ERA. Seattle is starting Marco Gonzalez, who has 4.05 ERA, but has more experience this season with 124.1 innings under his belt. 

This pitching matchup is quite even, so it may be up to the offenses for both clubs to determine the winner and get that much closer to the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
21
2021

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels

San Francisco Giants Kris Bryant
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Sep 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Amari Carter (5) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Appalachian State vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

UAPB vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

USATSI_16765383
Soccer

How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Twins vs. Cubs

Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Saint Joseph's vs. Princeton

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy