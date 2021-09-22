The Seattle Mariners were able to overcome Oakland's great pitching to gain ground in the AL Wild Card. The A's are two games back and the Mariners are three games back for the second AL Wild Card spot.

The AL Wild Card race just got that much more interesting as the Seattle Mariners fended off the Oakland Athletics in their opener. Kyle Seager had three hits with as many RBIs. Left-hander Tyler Anderson allowed one run in seven innings and struck out seven batters.

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Monday's game gave the Mariners a huge boost in the Wild Card race. The Athletics are now two games back of the Blue Jays in the second spot while the M's are three games back. It helps both Oakland and Seattle that Toronto lost, but the Yankees won to get within half a game of the second spot.

Oakland is starting Paul Blackburn in Game 2. He's tossed just 27.1 innings this year and has a 4.94 ERA. Seattle is starting Marco Gonzalez, who has 4.05 ERA, but has more experience this season with 124.1 innings under his belt.

This pitching matchup is quite even, so it may be up to the offenses for both clubs to determine the winner and get that much closer to the playoffs.

