The Mariners and Athletics both try and stay in the wild-card race when they play Game 3 of their four-game set Wednesday night.

The Mariners and Athletics are both desperate for wins. So far, Seattle has been the one that has come through in this series. The Mariners won 5-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight win against Oakland. The victory brought them into a tie with the Athletics and 3 games back of the last wild-card spot.

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The A's had won five in a row coming into this series and looked like they were position to really put some pressure on the AL East teams that were ahead of them. The Mariners had other plans and have put a screeching halt to the winning streak.

Including their game on Wednesday night, the Mariners and Athletics will play five more times this year. The Mariners catch a break in their schedule as they play the Angels in their six other remaining games, while Oakland will play the division-leading Astros in their other six games.

The rest of the year is going to be a playoff-type atmosphere for both of these teams as they try and make a push for that last playoff spot. While other divisions and races aren't as entertaining, the AL West and AL East are putting on a show as the campaign comes to an end.

The Mariners will send Chris Flexen to the mound. Seattle has won five of his last seven starts, one of which was against the Athletics.

Oakland will counter with Cole Irvin as they look to get back ahead of the Mariners in the standings. Irvin went just three innings in his last start against Seattle, which the Athletics lost 7-1.

