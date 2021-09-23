As the Athletics and Mariners try to claw back into a wild-card spot, they will face off against each other Thursday afternoon.

With the 2021 MLB postseason continuing to draw closer, the Athletics and Mariners are both still within striking distance of the second wild-card spot in the American League. Right now, the Padres are just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees, and the A's are 3 1/2 games back of them for that position. Their quest to get into the playoffs continues Thursday when they face off.

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Athletics need to find a way to pick up some wins and do so consistently. Over their last 10 games, they are 5-5. Going .500 the rest of the way simply won't work.

Seattle is in a very similar position. The Mariners gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they are on a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup.

Through the first three games of this series, the Mariners have won all three. The Athletics haven't had an answer for them. Needless to say, this is a big game for both teams with playoff implications.

With a big matchup this afternoon, the Mariners will start Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.32 ERA). On the other side of the diamond, the Athletics will be starting Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.22 ERA).

