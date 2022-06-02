How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Willson Contreras and Paul Goldschmidt.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Cubs are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (220 total).
- The Cubs are 11th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 237 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .277.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Contreras is 37th in homers and 118th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has been productive as he paces his team with 26 runs batted in.
- Happ ranks 88th in homers and 36th in RBI in the majors.
- Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 11 home runs and 26 runs batted in.
- Frank Schwindel is hitting .220 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt is batting .353 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
- Arenado is 21st among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 11th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Harrison Bader has 40 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.
Cubs and Cardinals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Home
5/29/2022
Brewers
L 8-0
Home
5/30/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Home
5/31/2022
Padres
W 3-2
Home
6/1/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Home
6/2/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rays
-
Away
