How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Willson Contreras and Paul Goldschmidt.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Cubs are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (220 total).

The Cubs are 11th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 237 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .277.

Including all hitters in MLB, Contreras is 37th in homers and 118th in RBI.

Ian Happ has been productive as he paces his team with 26 runs batted in.

Happ ranks 88th in homers and 36th in RBI in the majors.

Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 11 home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Frank Schwindel is hitting .220 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt is batting .353 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.

Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.

Arenado is 21st among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 11th in RBI.

Tommy Edman has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Harrison Bader has 40 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Home 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Home 5/29/2022 Brewers L 8-0 Home 5/30/2022 Padres W 6-3 Home 5/31/2022 Padres W 3-2 Home 6/1/2022 Padres W 5-2 Home 6/2/2022 Cubs - Away 6/3/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/5/2022 Cubs - Away 6/7/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.