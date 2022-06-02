How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Willson Contreras and Paul Goldschmidt.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Cubs are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (220 total).
  • The Cubs are 11th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 237 total runs this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .277.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Contreras is 37th in homers and 118th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has been productive as he paces his team with 26 runs batted in.
  • Happ ranks 88th in homers and 36th in RBI in the majors.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 11 home runs and 26 runs batted in.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .220 with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt is batting .353 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Goldschmidt's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
  • Arenado is 21st among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 11th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has 40 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Home

5/29/2022

Brewers

L 8-0

Home

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


