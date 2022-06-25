How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) react after scoring runs in the first inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Mikolas starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Cardinals score the fourth-most runs in baseball (346 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 301 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .320.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .336, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 61.
  • Goldschmidt is 10th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .277 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 22nd in homers and 10th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .258 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .288. He's also hit eight home runs with 36 RBI.
  • Happ's home run total places him 82nd in the big leagues, and he is 50th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .381. He's slugging .493 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras is 39th in home runs and 110th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (14) and runs batted in (37) this season.
  • Nico Hoerner has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Brewers

L 2-0

Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

W 6-2

Away

6/22/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Brewers

L 6-4

Away

6/24/2022

Cubs

L 3-0

Home

6/25/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Pirates

L 12-1

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

L 7-1

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
