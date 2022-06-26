How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Flaherty will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .253 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals score the fourth-most runs in baseball (351 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 304 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (17), runs batted in (61) and has a team-best batting average of .338.
  • Goldschmidt is 10th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .284 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Arenado is 24th in homers and 10th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman has 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .274.
  • Harrison Bader has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .285. He's also hit eight home runs with 36 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Happ's home run total is 84th and his RBI tally ranks 53rd.
  • Contreras has 60 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .496 this season.
  • Contreras is currently 40th in homers and 116th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Nico Hoerner has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .413 on the year.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

W 6-2

Away

6/22/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Brewers

L 6-4

Away

6/24/2022

Cubs

L 3-0

Home

6/25/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

L 7-1

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

