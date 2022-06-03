How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Miles Mikolas on Friday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs rank 11th in runs scored with 227, 4.5 per game.
- The Cubs' .319 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 242.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .278.
- Of all batters in baseball, Contreras' home runs place him 30th, and his RBI tally places him 103rd.
- Ian Happ has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 27 runs batted in.
- Happ ranks 61st in homers and 35th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Frank Schwindel is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 11 home runs and has driven in 27 runs.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .349 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Goldschmidt ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Nolan Arenado has 51 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
- Arenado is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Tommy Edman has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- Harrison Bader has 42 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
Cubs and Cardinals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
W 7-5
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/8/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Brewers
L 8-0
Home
5/30/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Home
5/31/2022
Padres
W 3-2
Home
6/1/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Home
6/2/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Away
6/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/8/2022
Rays
-
Away
