How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Miles Mikolas on Friday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in runs scored with 227, 4.5 per game.
  • The Cubs' .319 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 242.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .278.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Contreras' home runs place him 30th, and his RBI tally places him 103rd.
  • Ian Happ has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 27 runs batted in.
  • Happ ranks 61st in homers and 35th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 11 home runs and has driven in 27 runs.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .349 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Goldschmidt ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Nolan Arenado has 51 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
  • Arenado is 21st in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has 42 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

W 7-5

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Brewers

L 8-0

Home

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/8/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

