How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt ready for the third of a five-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (256 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Cubs' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 232 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .320.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .349.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him 12th, and his RBI tally places him third.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Arenado is 23rd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .281 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .260.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 21 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Contreras is 33rd in homers and 111th in RBI.
  • Happ is batting .265 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Happ ranks 64th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 38th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .239 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

W 14-5

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/8/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/9/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

W 7-5

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
