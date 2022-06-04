How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt ready for the third of a five-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (256 total runs).

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Cubs' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .320.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .349.

Including all batters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him 12th, and his RBI tally places him third.

Nolan Arenado is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Arenado is 23rd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.

Tommy Edman is batting .281 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Harrison Bader has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .260.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 21 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Contreras is 33rd in homers and 111th in RBI.

Happ is batting .265 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Happ ranks 64th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 38th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Frank Schwindel is batting .239 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Padres W 6-3 Home 5/31/2022 Padres W 3-2 Home 6/1/2022 Padres W 5-2 Home 6/2/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Away 6/3/2022 Cubs W 14-5 Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/5/2022 Cubs - Away 6/7/2022 Rays - Away 6/8/2022 Rays - Away 6/9/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals W 7-5 Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away

