How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt ready for the third of a five-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 1:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (256 total runs).
- The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Cubs' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 232 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .320.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .349.
- Including all batters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him 12th, and his RBI tally places him third.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Arenado is 23rd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this year.
- Tommy Edman is batting .281 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Harrison Bader has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .260.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .278. He's also hit nine home runs with 21 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Contreras is 33rd in homers and 111th in RBI.
- Happ is batting .265 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Happ ranks 64th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 38th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .239 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Home
5/31/2022
Padres
W 3-2
Home
6/1/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Home
6/2/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Away
6/3/2022
Cubs
W 14-5
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/8/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/9/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
W 7-5
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
L 14-5
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/8/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
-
Away
