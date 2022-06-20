How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) prepares to bat while wearing blue gloves for prostate cancer awareness in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Milwaukee Brewers At Cincinnati Reds 46

A pair of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Paul Goldschmidt, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
  • The Brewers have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (299 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 331.
  • The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Brewers Impact Players

  • The Brewers are lead in runs batted in by Tellez with a mark of 39, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .253.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Tellez is 78th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .238 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Yelich is 89th in home runs and 143rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Willy Adames has 13 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Hunter Renfroe has collected a team-high 13 home runs.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt is batting .344 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Goldschmidt's home run total puts him 13th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .285 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
  • Edman is 89th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Nolan Arenado has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .275/.348/.496.
  • Harrison Bader has 61 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Brewers and Cardinals Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Mets

W 10-2

Away

6/16/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

6/17/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/18/2022

Reds

W 7-3

Away

6/19/2022

Reds

W 6-3

Away

6/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/25/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 9-1

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

W 11-2

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

L 6-4

Away

6/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/25/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

June
20
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
