How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Paul Goldschmidt, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Brewers have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (299 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 331.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
Brewers Impact Players
- The Brewers are lead in runs batted in by Tellez with a mark of 39, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .253.
- Of all MLB hitters, Tellez is 78th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is batting .238 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Yelich is 89th in home runs and 143rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Willy Adames has 13 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Hunter Renfroe has collected a team-high 13 home runs.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt is batting .344 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Goldschmidt's home run total puts him 13th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .285 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
- Edman is 89th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Nolan Arenado has 66 hits this season and a slash line of .275/.348/.496.
- Harrison Bader has 61 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
Brewers and Cardinals Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Mets
W 10-2
Away
6/16/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
6/17/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/18/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
6/19/2022
Reds
W 6-3
Away
6/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Pirates
W 9-1
Home
6/15/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
6/18/2022
Red Sox
W 11-2
Away
6/19/2022
Red Sox
L 6-4
Away
6/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/21/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
