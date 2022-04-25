How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (81 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .343.
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in the league with 60 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor has recorded a team-best batting average of .312, and leads the Mets in long balls with four.
  • Lindor is 10th in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .254.
  • Marte ranks 52nd in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.364), home runs (five) and runs batted in (14) this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Arenado is fourth in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .312 with an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .562 this season.
  • Edman ranks 23rd in homers and 49th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .236 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Marlins

W 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Marlins

L 5-0

Away

4/22/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Reds

W 5-0

Away

4/24/2022

Reds

L 4-1

Away

4/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

