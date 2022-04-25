How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks

Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.256).

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (81 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .343.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Cardinals rank 17th in the league with 60 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Lindor has recorded a team-best batting average of .312, and leads the Mets in long balls with four.

Lindor is 10th in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .254.

Marte ranks 52nd in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.

Jeff McNeil is batting .302 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Pete Alonso has driven in the most runs for the Mets with 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.364), home runs (five) and runs batted in (14) this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Arenado is fourth in homers and sixth in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .312 with an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Edman ranks 23rd in homers and 49th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .236 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants W 6-2 Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies - Home 4/30/2022 Phillies - Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Marlins W 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Marlins L 5-0 Away 4/22/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Reds W 5-0 Away 4/24/2022 Reds L 4-1 Away 4/25/2022 Mets - Home 4/26/2022 Mets - Home 4/27/2022 Mets - Home 4/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/29/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.