How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will try to find success against Jordan Hicks when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the league (.256).
  • The Mets score the most runs in baseball (86 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mets' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in the league with 62 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor has put up a team-high four home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Lindor is 43rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
  • Starling Marte is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Marte is 56th in homers and eighth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .316 batting average.
  • Pete Alonso has a team-high 16 runs batted in.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .339 with five home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado is fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 15 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .529 this season.
  • Edman is currently 25th in homers and 55th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .328 this season.
  • Tyler O'Neill is batting .216 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Giants

W 6-2

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Marlins

L 5-0

Away

4/22/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Reds

W 5-0

Away

4/24/2022

Reds

L 4-1

Away

4/25/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/27/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
26
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
