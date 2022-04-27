How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeff McNeil and Nolan Arenado.
Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Mets are third in the league with a .255 batting average.
- The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' .226 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Cardinals have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 62 (3.9 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with four home runs.
- In all of baseball, Lindor is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI.
- Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .250.
- Marte ranks 60th in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
- McNeil leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .328.
- Brandon Nimmo has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Arenado is batting .344 with five home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Arenado's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is eighth.
- Tommy Edman is batting .283 with an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
- Edman ranks 29th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 67th in RBI.
- Paul Goldschmidt has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .323 this season.
- Tyler O'Neill has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .281. He's slugging .291 on the year.
Mets and Cardinals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-5
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Reds
W 5-0
Away
4/24/2022
Reds
L 4-1
Away
4/25/2022
Mets
L 5-2
Home
4/26/2022
Mets
L 3-0
Home
4/27/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/2/2022
Royals
-
Home
How To Watch
April
27
2022
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)