How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds

The New York Mets versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeff McNeil and Nolan Arenado.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets are third in the league with a .255 batting average.
  • The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .226 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 62 (3.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with four home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Lindor is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .250.
  • Marte ranks 60th in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • McNeil leads the Mets with a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Brandon Nimmo has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .275.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado is batting .344 with five home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Arenado's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally is eighth.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .283 with an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
  • Edman ranks 29th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 67th in RBI.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .323 this season.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .281. He's slugging .291 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Reds

W 5-0

Away

4/24/2022

Reds

L 4-1

Away

4/25/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Home

4/26/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Home

4/27/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/28/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1001183675h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18159624
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson16 minutes ago
USATSI_18094794
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Bisons at Red Sox in Minor League Baseball

By Phil Watson49 minutes ago
imago1001183678h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown53 minutes ago
imago1011608282h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese

By Matthew Beighle57 minutes ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy