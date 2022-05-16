How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Williams takes the mound for the New York Mets on Monday against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (160 total runs).
  • The Mets have a league-high .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 157 total runs this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with eight home runs and runs batted in, driving in 29.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him 12th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Lindor is 29th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .312 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Arenado ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Edman is batting .273 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Overall, Edman ranks 62nd in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .312 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 20 runs.
  • Harrison Bader has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .352 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 seconds ago
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy