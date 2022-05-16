How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Williams takes the mound for the New York Mets on Monday against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (160 total runs).

The Mets have a league-high .328 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 157 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with eight home runs and runs batted in, driving in 29.

Alonso's home runs rank him 12th in the majors, and he is third in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Lindor is 29th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks.

Starling Marte is hitting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado is batting .312 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Arenado ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Edman is batting .273 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Overall, Edman ranks 62nd in home runs and 58th in RBI this season.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .312 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 20 runs.

Harrison Bader has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .352 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Nationals L 8-3 Away 5/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 5/13/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 5/14/2022 Mariners W 5-4 Home 5/15/2022 Mariners L 8-7 Home 5/16/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/20/2022 Rockies - Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Orioles W 10-1 Home 5/12/2022 Orioles L 3-2 Home 5/13/2022 Giants L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Giants W 4-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giants W 15-6 Home 5/16/2022 Mets - Away 5/17/2022 Mets - Away 5/18/2022 Mets - Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away 5/20/2022 Pirates - Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away

