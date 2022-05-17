How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Tuesday at Citi Field against Trevor Williams, who is the named starter for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets score the eighth-most runs in baseball (160 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Mets' .328 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 157.
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (29).
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him 12th, and his RBI tally places him third.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .232.
  • Lindor is 31st in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .304 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Starling Marte has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .259.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .312 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Arenado ranks 12th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .273 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Edman is currently 67th in home runs and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a .312 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 20 runs.
  • Harrison Bader has 25 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-3

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


