St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates his solo home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Jordan Hicks, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets are sixth in the league with a .247 batting average.
  • The Mets are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (166 total).
  • The Mets are fourth in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 162 (4.5 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads the Mets with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 29.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.
  • Francisco Lindor has six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.
  • Lindor ranks 34th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .292 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .312 batting average.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .300 this season with a team-high eight home runs and 29 RBI.
  • Arenado is 14th in home runs and fourth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Paul Goldschmidt's batting average of .321 leads all St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Overall, Goldschmidt ranks 48th in homers and 19th in RBI this year.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has collected 26 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .336 on the year.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

W 4-3

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
