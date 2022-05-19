How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt will start for the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .250 batting average is third-best in the league.
  • The Mets have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (177 total runs).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 166.
  • The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 33 runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally places him first.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .231 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 38th in homers and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .290 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .315.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .306 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 31 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Arenado's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting with a .317 average while slugging five homers and driving in 23 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Goldschmidt ranks 51st in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is slashing .269/.367/.431 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Harrison Bader has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-4

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

L 8-7

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

W 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Home

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

W 15-6

Home

5/17/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

W 4-3

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

L 11-4

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

May
19
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
