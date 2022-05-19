How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt will start for the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Mets' .250 batting average is third-best in the league.

The Mets have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (177 total runs).

The Mets' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.

The Cardinals' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Cardinals have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 166.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .319.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has managed a team-leading nine home runs and has driven in 33 runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally places him first.

Francisco Lindor is batting .231 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Lindor ranks 38th in homers and 24th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .290 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a mark of .315.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado is batting .306 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 31 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Arenado's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally ranks fourth.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting with a .317 average while slugging five homers and driving in 23 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Goldschmidt ranks 51st in homers and 20th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is slashing .269/.367/.431 this season for the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Mets and Cardinals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Mariners W 5-4 Home 5/15/2022 Mariners L 8-7 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals W 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Home 5/18/2022 Cardinals W 11-4 Home 5/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/20/2022 Rockies - Away 5/21/2022 Rockies - Away 5/22/2022 Rockies - Away 5/23/2022 Giants - Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Giants W 4-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giants W 15-6 Home 5/17/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Mets W 4-3 Away 5/18/2022 Mets L 11-4 Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away 5/20/2022 Pirates - Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away 5/22/2022 Pirates - Away 5/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home

