The Cardinals will look to complete a big-time series sweep of the Pirates on Thursday afternoon.

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially clawed their way back over .500 with a 57-56 record following their 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. While the postseason may be a long ways away, the team obviously has not given up hope. Now, the Cardinals will look to go for the three-game series sweep over the Pirates.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cardinals were able to pull out a 4-0 victory over the Pirates. They won the first game of the series by a final score of 4-1.

In the second game of the series, St. Louis saw Paul DeJong come in clutch with a two-RBI performance. Adam Wainwright helped his own cause with an RBI single to go along with a complete-game shutout, allowing only two hits and striking out seven batters. Yadier Molina also drove in a run in the win.

For the Pirates, Colin Moran was the only player to get a hit. He went 2-for-3 on the afternoon and was the lone bright spot in a dreadful performance for Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to the third and final game of this series, the Cardinals will send out Wade LeBlanc as their starting pitcher. He has a 0-1 record so far this season to go along with a 3.12 ERA. The Cardinals are going to need a good performance from him in this one.

Pittsburgh will start JT Brubaker, who has had a rough season thus far. He has compiled a 4-11 record to go along with a 4.95 ERA. The Cardinals have to feel good about their chances to put some runs on the board.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:35pm ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Cardinals seem like a good bet to win this game on paper, but the game still has to be played. After two embarrassing performances to start the series, the Pirates will do everything in their power to get some respect back.

