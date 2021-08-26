How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals look for revenge as they head to Pittsburgh for a four-game series.

The St. Louis Cardinals playoff hopes are slowly slipping away, but a four-game series with the Pirates could help. The Cardinals come to Pittsburgh after splitting a two-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Paul Goldschmidt was the hero Wednesday, hitting two home runs and scoring the winning run in the St. Louis' 3-2 win.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Cardinals need to win these games this weekend if they want to stay in the race. They couldn't capitalize on playing the Pirates last week, as they lost two of three against Pittsburgh at home. They need to turn those outcomes around against the last-place Pirates.

Pittsburgh has won its last two series after beating the Diamondbacks in two of three to begin the week. It was a bit of a surprise, as Pittsburgh had gone 4-19 before those set of games. The Pirates are hoping it's a sign of things to come as they look to end the 2021 season on a high note.

Miles Mikolas makes just his third start of the year for the Cardinals as they look to take the opener. The Pirates will send Mitch Keller against Mikolas for the second straight time. Keller was the winner in the previous game, going five innings without giving up a run.

