August 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to keep their fading playoffs hopes alive as they take on the Pirates on Saturday.
Author:

The Cardinals picked up a 4-3 win Friday against the Pirates, and they look to keep that momentum going Saturday in Pittsburgh.

With Friday's victory. St. Louis avenged Thursday's 11-7 loss at the hands of the Pirates, in which the Cardinals blew a 7-3 lead by giving up eight runs in the seventh inning.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals sit 4.5 games behind the Reds for the last playoff spot in the National League. The Cardinals could make up ground with wins against the Pirates this weekend before they head to Cincinnati for a three-game set next week.

The Pirates will send Steven Brault to the mound Saturday. Pittsburgh has not won any of his four starts this year, including his last outing against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will start veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who has has won five of his last six starts, including an eight-inning outing against the Pirates his last time out in which he gave up no runs and just two hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Demarcus Felton
Other

