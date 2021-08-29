How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

With the Cardinals looking to make a push at a wild card berth, an intriguing matchup with the Pirates is next up Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been fighting and clawing to work their way back into the postseason race in recent weeks. Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 5-5 but still just 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot in the National League. If they want to make a push for that spot, they need to take care of business and string some wins together.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

In their current series, the Cardinals have taken the last two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates by final scores of 4-3 and 13-0, respectively. Unfortunately, they did drop the first game of the series by a score of 11-7.

Heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup, the Cardinals need to get a win. Splitting a four-game series with the 47-83 Pirates would be a gut punch to their playoff aspirations.

While the Cardinals are by far the better team, these are the kind of "trap" games that can end up costing a team a wild card berth. Being a fringe playoff contender is a rough place to be, and there is simply no room for error.

On Sunday in a very pivotal game for the Cardinals, they will give the starting nod to Kwang Hyun Kim. Kim has a record of 6-6 to go along with a 3.27 ERA so far this year.

For the Pirates, Wil Crowe will get the start. He has compiled a 3-7 record and a 5.46 ERA thus far.

Can the Cardinals get another win to keep themselves in the thick of the wild card race? Or will they fall victim to another trap game loss to the Pirates? Make sure to tune in to find out.

