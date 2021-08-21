August 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals take the field looking to avenge Friday's shutout loss at the hands of the Pirates.
Author:

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game NL Central series Saturday. The Pirates took the first game of the weekend Friday, shutting out their division rivals 4-0.

Pittsburgh is just 4-9 against St. Louis this season, and their 42-79 record is among the worst in baseball. St. Louis sits just over .500 at 62-58 on the year.

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

You can stream the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dillon Peters will make his second start of the season for the Pirates. In his debut, he allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings with three strikeouts and three walks in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Veteran J.A. Happ will start for the Cardinals. Happ is 7-6 with a 6.03 ERA this season.

St. Louis will look to All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to break through against Peters. Arenado has three home runs and 11 RBIs in the last week. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been hot at the plate as well, with three home runs in his last 24 at-bats.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

