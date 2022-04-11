How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Kevin Newman among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals' .244 batting average ranked 11th in the league.
- Last season the Cardinals had the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (706 total runs).
- Last year the Cardinals' .313 on-base percentage ranked 19th in baseball.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
- The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
- The Pirates had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt finished last season with a .294 batting average while adding 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Arenado slugged 34 homers and finished with 105 RBI.
- Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
- Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Last season, Bryan Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
- Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
4/9/2022
Pirates
W 6-2
Home
4/10/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/12/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/14/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/16/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
