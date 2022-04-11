How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Kevin Newman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .244 batting average ranked 11th in the league.
  • Last season the Cardinals had the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (706 total runs).
  • Last year the Cardinals' .313 on-base percentage ranked 19th in baseball.
  • The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
  • The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
  • The Pirates had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt finished last season with a .294 batting average while adding 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Arenado slugged 34 homers and finished with 105 RBI.
  • Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
  • Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Last season, Bryan Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
  • Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
  • Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

4/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-2

Home

4/10/2022

Pirates

L 9-4

Home

4/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/12/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/14/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/15/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/16/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

L 9-0

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
