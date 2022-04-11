How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Kevin Newman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .244 batting average ranked 11th in the league.

Last season the Cardinals had the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (706 total runs).

Last year the Cardinals' .313 on-base percentage ranked 19th in baseball.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.

The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.

The Pirates had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt finished last season with a .294 batting average while adding 31 home runs and 99 RBI.

Arenado slugged 34 homers and finished with 105 RBI.

Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.

Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Last season, Bryan Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.

Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.

Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Pirates W 9-0 Home 4/9/2022 Pirates W 6-2 Home 4/10/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Pirates - Home 4/12/2022 Royals - Home 4/13/2022 Royals - Home 4/14/2022 Brewers - Away 4/15/2022 Brewers - Away 4/16/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cardinals L 9-0 Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/11/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/12/2022 Cubs - Home 4/13/2022 Cubs - Home 4/14/2022 Nationals - Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home

