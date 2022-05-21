How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) steals third base during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Quintana gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to slow down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .250 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The Cardinals score the eighth-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in the league.

The Pirates' .224 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 125 (3.3 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .293 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a team-high batting average of .327.

In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is 41st in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Nolan Arenado's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

Arenado ranks 10th in homers and fifth in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Tommy Edman has four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .273.

Harrison Bader is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .274.

Gamel is 121st in home runs and 107th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .288 average.

Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 321st in home runs and 213th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .477 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .295 with four homers.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Mets W 4-3 Away 5/18/2022 Mets L 11-4 Away 5/19/2022 Mets L 7-6 Away 5/20/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away 5/22/2022 Pirates - Away 5/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/26/2022 Brewers - Home 5/27/2022 Brewers - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Reds W 1-0 Home 5/16/2022 Cubs L 9-0 Away 5/17/2022 Cubs L 7-0 Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/23/2022 Rockies - Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away

