How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Zack Thompson, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

7:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).

The Cardinals score the sixth-most runs in baseball (288 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 199 (3.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (12), runs batted in (47) and has posted a team-high batting average of .327.

Goldschmidt is 20th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Arenado ranks 29th in homers in MLB and ninth in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .280 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Harrison Bader has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .249 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total ranks 37th and his RBI tally is 161st.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.277) and runs batted in (21) this season.

Hayes is 255th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 142nd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Michael Chavis is batting .268 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Rays L 11-3 Away 6/9/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 6/10/2022 Reds W 2-0 Home 6/11/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 6/12/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 6/13/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/15/2022 Pirates - Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home

