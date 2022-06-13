How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Zack Thompson, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
  • The Cardinals score the sixth-most runs in baseball (288 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 199 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (12), runs batted in (47) and has posted a team-high batting average of .327.
  • Goldschmidt is 20th in homers and fourth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 29th in homers in MLB and ninth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .280 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .249 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total ranks 37th and his RBI tally is 161st.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.277) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Hayes is 255th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 142nd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .268 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Rays

L 11-3

Away

6/9/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

6/10/2022

Reds

W 2-0

Home

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022
