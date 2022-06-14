How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

1:15 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (295 total).

The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.

The Pirates have scored 204 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .335, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 13 and runs batted in with 48.

Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him 16th, and his RBI tally places him third.

Nolan Arenado is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Arenado ranks 30th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 19 RBI.

Reynolds' home run total places him 37th in the majors, and he ranks 160th in RBI.

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .277 with two homers.

Overall, Hayes ranks 256th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.

Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .274 average, six homers and 22 RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .226 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 6/10/2022 Reds W 2-0 Home 6/11/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 6/12/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 6/13/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/15/2022 Pirates - Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/19/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home 6/19/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.