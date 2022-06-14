How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (295 total).
  • The Cardinals rank 10th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.
  • The Pirates have scored 204 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .335, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 13 and runs batted in with 48.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him 16th, and his RBI tally places him third.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Arenado ranks 30th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 19 RBI.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 37th in the majors, and he ranks 160th in RBI.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .277 with two homers.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 256th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.
  • Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .274 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .226 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

6/10/2022

Reds

W 2-0

Home

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) and right fielder Jake Marisnick (41) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Moldova vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Armenia vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Scotland Ireland
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Armenia vs Scotland in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Andorra Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Moldova vs Andorra in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy