St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Bryse Wilson on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals score the fourth-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 205 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .293.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (14), runs batted in (51) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .338.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally ranks him third.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arenado is 30th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 10 while driving in 19 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Reynolds is 37th in home runs and 160th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.271) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • Overall, Hayes is 255th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this season.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .269 with six home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .224 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Reds

W 2-0

Home

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/EST
