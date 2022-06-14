Jun 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Bryse Wilson on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with a .252 batting average.

The Cardinals score the fourth-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 205 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .293.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (14), runs batted in (51) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .338.

Of all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home runs place him 14th, and his RBI tally ranks him third.

Nolan Arenado is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Arenado is 30th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tommy Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 10 while driving in 19 runs.

In all of baseball, Reynolds is 37th in home runs and 160th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.271) and runs batted in (22) this season.

Overall, Hayes is 255th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this season.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .269 with six home runs.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .224 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Reds W 2-0 Home 6/11/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 6/12/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 6/13/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Home 6/14/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/15/2022 Pirates - Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/20/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals L 3-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home 6/19/2022 Giants - Home 6/20/2022 Cubs - Home

