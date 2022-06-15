How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- The Cardinals are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (307 total).
- The Cardinals' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 206 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (16), runs batted in (56) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .349.
- In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is sixth in homers and third in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has nine doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .285.
- Among all major league hitters, Edman is 74th in homers and 94th in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Harrison Bader is batting .258 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 10 while driving in 19 runs.
- In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 38th in homers and 161st in RBI.
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.271) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Hayes is 256th in homers and 136th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .269 with six home runs.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .407 on the year.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Home
6/12/2022
Reds
L 7-6
Home
6/13/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Home
6/14/2022
Pirates
W 3-1
Home
6/14/2022
Pirates
W 9-1
Home
6/15/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/21/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Away
6/12/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/13/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
