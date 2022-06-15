How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
  • The Cardinals are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (307 total).
  • The Cardinals' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 206 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (16), runs batted in (56) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .349.
  • In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is sixth in homers and third in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has nine doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .285.
  • Among all major league hitters, Edman is 74th in homers and 94th in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is batting .258 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 10 while driving in 19 runs.
  • In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 38th in homers and 161st in RBI.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.271) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • Hayes is 256th in homers and 136th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .269 with six home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .407 on the year.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 9-1

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

