St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman ready for the first of a three-game series against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Cardinals' .240 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in runs scored with 136, 4.4 per game.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The Giants have scored 155 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .327.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado leads the lineup with a batting average of .316, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 26.
- Arenado's home runs place him 12th in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .284 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Edman is 84th in homers and 54th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .292 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Harrison Bader is batting .242 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada has been key for San Francisco with 29 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .365.
- Estrada ranks 135th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 19 while batting .270 with three homers.
- Flores is currently 84th in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brandon Crawford is slashing .223/.328/.359 this season for the Giants.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six while driving in 12 runs and slugging .527.
Cardinals and Giants Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Giants
L 13-7
Away
5/8/2022
Giants
L 4-3
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
W 10-1
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
L 3-2
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
