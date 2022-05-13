Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) swings and misses for strike three, the final out against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman ready for the first of a three-game series against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cardinals vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .240 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in runs scored with 136, 4.4 per game.
  • The Cardinals rank 13th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Giants have scored 155 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .327.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads the lineup with a batting average of .316, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 26.
  • Arenado's home runs place him 12th in MLB, and he is fifth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .284 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Edman is 84th in homers and 54th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .292 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is batting .242 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has been key for San Francisco with 29 hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .365.
  • Estrada ranks 135th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 19 while batting .270 with three homers.
  • Flores is currently 84th in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brandon Crawford is slashing .223/.328/.359 this season for the Giants.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six while driving in 12 runs and slugging .527.

Cardinals and Giants Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Giants

L 13-7

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

L 4-3

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away



How To Watch

May
13
2022

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



