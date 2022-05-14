St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants square off against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank 10th in the league with a .239 batting average.
- The Cardinals have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).
- The Cardinals are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 163 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado paces the Cardinals in home runs (seven), runs batted in (26) and has a team-best batting average of .305.
- Arenado's home runs place him 14th in baseball, and he is sixth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .277 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Edman is 94th in home runs and 54th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Paul Goldschmidt has eight doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .299.
- Harrison Bader is hitting .233 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada has been key for San Francisco with two home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.
- Estrada's home run total places him 139th in MLB, and he ranks 42nd in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores is a key run producer for San Francisco with a .260 average, three homers and 19 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Flores is 94th in homers and 34th in RBI.
- Brandon Crawford is slashing .222/.323/.352 this season for the Giants.
- Joc Pederson's six home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .513.
Cardinals and Giants Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Giants
L 4-3
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
W 10-1
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
L 3-2
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Cardinals
W 4-3
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
