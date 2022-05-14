Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants square off against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank 10th in the league with a .239 batting average.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 163 total runs this season.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado paces the Cardinals in home runs (seven), runs batted in (26) and has a team-best batting average of .305.
  • Arenado's home runs place him 14th in baseball, and he is sixth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .277 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Edman is 94th in home runs and 54th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has eight doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .299.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .233 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada has been key for San Francisco with two home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.
  • Estrada's home run total places him 139th in MLB, and he ranks 42nd in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores is a key run producer for San Francisco with a .260 average, three homers and 19 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores is 94th in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • Brandon Crawford is slashing .222/.323/.352 this season for the Giants.
  • Joc Pederson's six home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .513.

Cardinals and Giants Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Giants

L 4-3

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
