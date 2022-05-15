How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).
- The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (163 total).
- The Giants are the top team in baseball this season with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored 142 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada is batting .242 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks, while getting on base at a rate of .271.
- In all of MLB, Estrada is 144th in homers and 46th in RBI.
- Flores has 19 runs batted in while batting .267. Each pace his team.
- Flores ranks 98th in home runs and 40th in RBI in the majors.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .214 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Brandon Belt is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 27 and his batting average of .311 is also best on his team.
- In all of the major leagues, Arenado is 15th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Edman is batting .276 with an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Overall, Edman ranks 60th in homers and 53rd in RBI this season.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .298/.384/.446.
- Harrison Bader has 24 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .359 this season.
Giants and Cardinals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Rockies
W 8-5
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-2
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
L 4-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
W 10-1
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
L 3-2
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
W 4-0
Home
5/15/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)