How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Nolan Arenado among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (111 total runs).

The Giants rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Cardinals rank 22nd in the league with 91 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.

In all of MLB, Flores ranks 96th in home runs and 46th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has been productive as he leads his team with 14 RBI.

Estrada ranks 96th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.

Brandon Crawford is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 20 and his batting average of .337 is also best on his team.

Arenado ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tommy Edman has 21 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Overall, Edman is 56th in home runs and 94th in RBI this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .272/.372/.395 this season for the Cardinals.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .269. He's slugging .338 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Home 5/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 5/2/2022 Royals W 1-0 Home 5/3/2022 Royals L 7-1 Away 5/4/2022 Royals W 10-0 Away 5/5/2022 Giants - Away 5/6/2022 Giants - Away 5/7/2022 Giants - Away 5/8/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Orioles - Home 5/11/2022 Orioles - Home

