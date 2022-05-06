How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Nolan Arenado among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (111 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals rank 22nd in the league with 91 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 96th in home runs and 46th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has been productive as he leads his team with 14 RBI.
  • Estrada ranks 96th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 20 and his batting average of .337 is also best on his team.
  • Arenado ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Edman has 21 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Overall, Edman is 56th in home runs and 94th in RBI this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .272/.372/.395 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .269. He's slugging .338 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

L 2-0

Home

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

5/2/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_18203848
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
imago0007494458h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar48 minutes ago
imago1011618902h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo

By Ben Macaluso53 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Giants Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy