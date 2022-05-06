How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Nolan Arenado among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (111 total runs).
- The Giants rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals rank 22nd in the league with 91 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.
- In all of MLB, Flores ranks 96th in home runs and 46th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has been productive as he leads his team with 14 RBI.
- Estrada ranks 96th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 20 and his batting average of .337 is also best on his team.
- Arenado ranks fourth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Tommy Edman has 21 hits and an OBP of .409 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Overall, Edman is 56th in home runs and 94th in RBI this season.
- Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .272/.372/.395 this season for the Cardinals.
- Tyler O'Neill has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .269. He's slugging .338 on the year.
Giants and Cardinals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
L 9-1
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Diamondbacks
L 2-0
Home
5/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
5/2/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Home
5/3/2022
Royals
L 7-1
Away
5/4/2022
Royals
W 10-0
Away
5/5/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/6/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
