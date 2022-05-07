St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Cobb and Jordan Hicks will each get the start when the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (112 total).
- The Giants rank 15th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Cardinals have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 98 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with a team-leading batting average of .279.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 102nd, and his RBI tally places him 50th.
- Thairo Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 14 runs batted in.
- Estrada ranks 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (20) this season.
- In all of baseball, Arenado is sixth in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .308 with an OBP of .419 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Edman is currently 62nd in home runs and 50th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Paul Goldschmidt has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- Tyler O'Neill has collected 18 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .353 on the year.
Giants and Cardinals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
L 9-1
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
5/2/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Home
5/3/2022
Royals
L 7-1
Away
5/4/2022
Royals
W 10-0
Away
5/5/2022
Giants
W 7-1
Away
5/6/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
6
2022
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)