St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Cobb and Jordan Hicks will each get the start when the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (112 total).
  • The Giants rank 15th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 98 (4.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with a team-leading batting average of .279.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 102nd, and his RBI tally places him 50th.
  • Thairo Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 14 runs batted in.
  • Estrada ranks 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Arenado is sixth in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .308 with an OBP of .419 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Edman is currently 62nd in home runs and 50th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 18 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .353 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

5/2/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

W 7-1

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

