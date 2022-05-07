Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a two run single against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Matz takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Oracle Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (114 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Giants' .311 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals have scored 101 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has driven in a team-leading 14 runs batted in.
  • Estrada's home runs place him 105th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.
  • Flores has a club-best .267 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Flores is 105th in homers and 53rd in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .322 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Arenado's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks eighth.
  • Tommy Edman has 25 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
  • Edman ranks 63rd in homers and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.369/.375.
  • Harrison Bader is batting .214 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

W 7-1

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

