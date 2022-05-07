May 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a two run single against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Matz takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Oracle Park against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants score the 10th-most runs in baseball (114 total, 4.4 per game).

The Giants' .311 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored 101 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada has driven in a team-leading 14 runs batted in.

Estrada's home runs place him 105th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.

Flores has a club-best .267 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, Flores is 105th in homers and 53rd in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado is batting .322 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Arenado's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks eighth.

Tommy Edman has 25 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Edman ranks 63rd in homers and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.369/.375.

Harrison Bader is batting .214 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals L 7-1 Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals L 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home 5/11/2022 Rockies - Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Royals W 1-0 Home 5/3/2022 Royals L 7-1 Away 5/4/2022 Royals W 10-0 Away 5/5/2022 Giants W 7-1 Away 5/6/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Giants - Away 5/8/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Orioles - Home 5/11/2022 Orioles - Home 5/12/2022 Orioles - Home 5/13/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.