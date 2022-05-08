How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to knock off Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams square off on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (127 total, 4.7 per game).

The Giants are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Cardinals have scored 108 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .269.

In all of MLB, Flores is 68th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .240 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Estrada is 112th in home runs in MLB and 27th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.

Brandon Crawford is batting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado is batting .326 with seven home runs and 21 RBI. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally ranks fifth.

Edman has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .402. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Overall, Edman ranks 68th in homers and 57th in RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Harrison Bader has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .341 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals L 7-1 Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals L 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals W 13-7 Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home 5/11/2022 Rockies - Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Royals L 7-1 Away 5/4/2022 Royals W 10-0 Away 5/5/2022 Giants W 7-1 Away 5/6/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Giants L 13-7 Away 5/8/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Orioles - Home 5/11/2022 Orioles - Home 5/12/2022 Orioles - Home 5/13/2022 Giants - Home 5/14/2022 Giants - Home

